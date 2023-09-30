Marino Stram & Associates LLC Takes Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 6,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TMD Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 227.6% in the first quarter. TMD Wealth Management LLC now owns 837,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,147,000 after purchasing an additional 581,948 shares during the period. American Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 85,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 24.1% in the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 57,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after purchasing an additional 11,156 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 68.8% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after purchasing an additional 26,665 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 76.3% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 256,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,892,000 after purchasing an additional 110,872 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:JPST opened at $50.18 on Friday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.93 and a 12 month high of $50.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.12 and its 200-day moving average is $50.16.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

