Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Bought by TFG Advisers LLC

TFG Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the quarter. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. 25 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 70.0% in the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $33.18 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.77 and a 12-month high of $54.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.36 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 27.55%. Pfizer’s revenue was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

PFE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Pfizer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.35.

View Our Latest Analysis on Pfizer

About Pfizer

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.