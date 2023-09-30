Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Derbend Asset Management increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 127.8% during the 2nd quarter. Derbend Asset Management now owns 136,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,486,000 after purchasing an additional 76,795 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 80,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,170 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 17,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $370,000. Finally, Nvest Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nvest Financial LLC now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $141.69. 5,839,348 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,265,792. The stock has a market cap of $40.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $148.77 and its 200-day moving average is $146.08. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $124.92 and a 52 week high of $155.77.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.