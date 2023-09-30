Advocate Group LLC Purchases 10,938 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Advocate Group LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 17.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,758 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,938 shares during the quarter. Medtronic accounts for approximately 1.4% of Advocate Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Advocate Group LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $6,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 29,945,349 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,414,194,000 after buying an additional 88,302 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Medtronic by 1.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,349,983 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,640,616,000 after purchasing an additional 327,737 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Medtronic by 2.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,120,071 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,622,080,000 after purchasing an additional 534,722 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Medtronic by 6.0% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,990,359 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,611,623,000 after buying an additional 1,124,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,599,068 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,290,080,000 after buying an additional 2,157,370 shares in the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MDT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Medtronic from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on Medtronic from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, CL King began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.67.

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $78.36. The stock had a trading volume of 6,308,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,025,027. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $75.76 and a 52 week high of $92.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.71 and its 200 day moving average is $84.31. The stock has a market cap of $104.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.71.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 101.85%.

In other news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 1,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $113,716.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,433,302.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 1,352 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $113,716.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,433,302.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total transaction of $175,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,106,705.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,866 shares of company stock valued at $1,688,839. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

