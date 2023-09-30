Advocate Group LLC Has $14.03 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Advocate Group LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 303,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,512 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 3.1% of Advocate Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Advocate Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $14,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 124,379.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 598,876,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,134,857,000 after acquiring an additional 598,395,639 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 35.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,282,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,951,166,000 after purchasing an additional 30,551,322 shares in the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $284,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $234,861,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,507.8% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,629,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,135,000 after buying an additional 4,341,992 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.72. The company had a trading volume of 16,047,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,929,455. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.67. The company has a market capitalization of $107.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $35.42 and a one year high of $47.81.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

