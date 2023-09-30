Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Reduces Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lessened its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,366 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 346.7% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 153.8% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

MO stock opened at $42.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.78 and a 200-day moving average of $44.77. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.35 and a 12-month high of $51.57. The company has a market cap of $74.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31. Altria Group had a net margin of 27.40% and a negative return on equity of 225.61%. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.32%. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.89%.

MO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.50.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

