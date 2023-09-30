Sabal Trust CO Trims Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Sabal Trust CO decreased its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 48.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 819 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 765 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in Tesla were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in Tesla by 3.5% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 211,295 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $55,311,000 after buying an additional 7,176 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the first quarter valued at approximately $98,698,000. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP bought a new position in Tesla during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,384,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Tesla by 87.8% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,138 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 2,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 1.6% during the first quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,212 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $250.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $794.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 2.09. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.81 and a 1-year high of $299.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $250.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.03.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $24.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.22 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 12.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Tesla from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Tesla from $185.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Tesla from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Tesla from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.60.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.53, for a total transaction of $2,546,565.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,209,250.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.35, for a total value of $690,875.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,392,916.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.53, for a total value of $2,546,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at $16,209,250.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,815 shares of company stock valued at $14,396,630 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

