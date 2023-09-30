James Hambro & Partners Grows Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

James Hambro & Partners raised its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,155 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. James Hambro & Partners’ holdings in AbbVie were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Day & Ennis LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.0% in the second quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 19,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 13,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 7.3% in the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 5,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspiriant LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 4.3% during the second quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 9,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. 67.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In related news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total value of $2,759,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 625,294 shares in the company, valued at $93,262,600.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $149.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. The company has a market capitalization of $263.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.58. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.96 and a 52-week high of $168.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.57.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $13.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.52 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 151.29%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ABBV shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. William Blair started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.53.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

