Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Sells 3,958 Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lessened its position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 20.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,822 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,958 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Block were worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Decatur Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Block by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Block during the 1st quarter worth about $387,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Block during the 2nd quarter worth about $228,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Block by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 25,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after buying an additional 6,038 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Block during the 2nd quarter worth about $516,000. Institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Block Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Block stock opened at $44.27 on Friday. Block, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.77 and a 1 year high of $89.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.01 billion, a PE ratio of -100.61 and a beta of 2.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.83 and its 200 day moving average is $62.98.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. Block had a negative net margin of 1.38% and a negative return on equity of 0.61%. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Block, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Block news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.49, for a total transaction of $190,314.81. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 230,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,033,542.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.49, for a total value of $190,314.81. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 230,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,033,542.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 5,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.84, for a total transaction of $363,008.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 310,570 shares in the company, valued at $20,758,498.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,532 shares of company stock valued at $2,068,446 in the last ninety days. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on SQ. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Block in a report on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group cut shares of Block from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Block from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Block from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Block in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.33.

Block Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

