Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Stock Position Cut by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lessened its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,848 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,909,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,734,826,000 after buying an additional 4,470,179 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 324.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,002,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,070,232,000 after acquiring an additional 13,764,169 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,196,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,476,358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780,489 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,012,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,411,503,000 after acquiring an additional 466,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,492,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $921,006,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410,047 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GILD shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $115,561.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,399,308.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Gilead Sciences news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,606,960. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,501 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $115,561.99. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,399,308.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

NASDAQ GILD opened at $74.94 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.48. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.44 and a 52-week high of $89.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.30). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 20.03%. The firm had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.97%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.