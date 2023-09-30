TFG Advisers LLC Sells 304 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

TFG Advisers LLC trimmed its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 304 shares during the quarter. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPEM. WESCAP Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 64,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 8,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 8,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 4,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPEM opened at $33.57 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.48 and its 200-day moving average is $34.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.80 and a fifty-two week high of $36.44.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

