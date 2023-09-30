Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Position Reduced by Amtrust Financial Services Inc.

Amtrust Financial Services Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 124,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 28.2% of Amtrust Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Amtrust Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $50,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. MTM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 92.3% in the first quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,478,790,000.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance
Shares of VOO opened at $392.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $408.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $394.25. The company has a market capitalization of $314.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $319.87 and a 1-year high of $422.15.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
