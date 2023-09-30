Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Shares Sold by KG&L Capital Management LLC

KG&L Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 19.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 156,003,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,141,931,000 after purchasing an additional 28,563,749 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,631,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937,114 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 43,000,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,061,000 after purchasing an additional 9,870,113 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,503,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,712,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,086,000 after buying an additional 747,652 shares during the period. 34.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 37,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total transaction of $570,228.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,808,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,819,636.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 37,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total transaction of $570,228.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,808,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,819,636.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.31, for a total value of $107,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 192,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,952,227.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,620,619 shares of company stock worth $49,321,222. 13.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:PLTR opened at $16.00 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.84 and a 12-month high of $20.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -533.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 2.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.13.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.37% and a negative net margin of 2.35%. The business had revenue of $533.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.88 million. Research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PLTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on Palantir Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Palantir Technologies from $8.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Raymond James raised their target price on Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $10.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.25.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

