Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Hiddenite Capital Partners LP

Hiddenite Capital Partners LP cut its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 14.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises about 4.7% of Hiddenite Capital Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Hiddenite Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $5,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AVGO. MRP Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 60.0% in the first quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the first quarter worth about $39,000. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 71.4% during the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Broadcom by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $1,010.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $890.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $846.14.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In other news, Director Check Kian Low bought 11,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $872.03 per share, with a total value of $9,592,330.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,951 shares in the company, valued at $13,909,750.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Broadcom news, Director Harry L. You bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $858.96 per share, with a total value of $858,960.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,014,949.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Check Kian Low bought 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $872.03 per share, for a total transaction of $9,592,330.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,951 shares in the company, valued at $13,909,750.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $830.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $862.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $776.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.50. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $415.07 and a one year high of $923.67. The firm has a market cap of $342.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.10.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.43 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.85 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.25% and a return on equity of 74.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st were issued a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.58%.

About Broadcom

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.