Naviter Wealth LLC Boosts Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Naviter Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 12.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,060 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Kozak & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 292 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 1,044 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 2,758 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 738 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 975 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Price Performance

AVGO stock opened at $830.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $862.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $776.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.10. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.07 and a 1 year high of $923.67.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.43 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.85 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.31% and a net margin of 39.25%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st were given a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 56.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total value of $1,283,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,123 shares in the company, valued at $7,806,368.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total transaction of $1,283,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,123 shares in the company, valued at $7,806,368.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Harry L. You purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $858.96 per share, for a total transaction of $858,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,014,949.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $995.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, September 21st. TD Cowen upped their price target on Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $1,010.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $846.14.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

