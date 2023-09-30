KG&L Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 3,294 Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

KG&L Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,294 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 7,227.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,944 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 11,781 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1,532.8% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 6,711 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,336 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ACGL opened at $79.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.13. The firm has a market cap of $29.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.72. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $44.62 and a twelve month high of $84.83.

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 19.31%. Arch Capital Group’s revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. Analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACGL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com cut Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.55.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

