Advocate Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Advocate Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 18.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 265,352 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 58,790 shares during the period. Advocate Group LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 12.2% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 17,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 62.3% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 9,450 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of AT&T by 23.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,099,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,983,000 after buying an additional 206,434 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of AT&T by 5.5% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 476,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,262,000 after buying an additional 25,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of AT&T by 1,191.3% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 11,722 shares in the last quarter. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of AT&T stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.02. 29,640,866 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,536,836. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.43 and a 1 year high of $20.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.57 and a 200-day moving average of $16.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.64.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $29.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.07 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.91% and a negative net margin of 7.22%. AT&T’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.39%. AT&T’s payout ratio is -90.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

T has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on AT&T from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. HSBC lowered their price target on AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Moffett Nathanson raised AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AT&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

