Advocate Group LLC Sells 1,948 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Advocate Group LLC cut its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 10.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,948 shares during the period. Advocate Group LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $3,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Chubb during the 1st quarter worth about $195,000. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in Chubb by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chubb by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Chubb by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Chubb by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 154,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,110,000 after acquiring an additional 27,926 shares during the period. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CB has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $241.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $229.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 11,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.67, for a total transaction of $2,465,110.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,315 shares in the company, valued at $19,938,616.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Chubb news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 11,537 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.67, for a total value of $2,465,110.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,315 shares in the company, valued at $19,938,616.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.01, for a total transaction of $2,010,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 265,184 shares in the company, valued at $53,304,635.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,071 shares of company stock worth $7,110,385. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE CB traded down $4.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $208.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,716,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,587,348. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $204.91 and a 200 day moving average of $198.09. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $181.23 and a 1-year high of $231.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.65.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $10.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.24 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 18.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 24.71%.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

