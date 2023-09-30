Advocate Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Advocate Group LLC reduced its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,713 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. Advocate Group LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 143.5% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 112 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 72.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NSC stock traded down $0.45 on Friday, hitting $196.93. 740,354 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,173,621. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $194.05 and a 1-year high of $261.71. The stock has a market cap of $44.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $211.56 and a 200-day moving average of $213.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.45 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th were given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.56%.

NSC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $243.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $226.00 to $253.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $242.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Vertical Research raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $210.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.40.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

