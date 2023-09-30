Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE) Shares Sold by Greenspring Advisors LLC

Greenspring Advisors LLC cut its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 87.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,265 shares during the quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Safeguard Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 270.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 3,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000.

Shares of Avantis International Equity ETF stock traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $55.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 251,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,588. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.94. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $44.63 and a 52-week high of $59.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.37.

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

