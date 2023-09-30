SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Advisory LLC

Cornerstone Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 531 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $6,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SDY. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 515.0% in the first quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of SDY stock opened at $115.01 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $121.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.96. The company has a market cap of $20.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $110.55 and a 12 month high of $132.50.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

