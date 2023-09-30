Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Advisory LLC

Cornerstone Advisory LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF comprises about 2.2% of Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $12,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VGT. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 23,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,978,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 5,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 23,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,525,000 after buying an additional 5,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $414.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $432.21 and a 200-day moving average of $413.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.55 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $291.61 and a 12 month high of $462.97.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.