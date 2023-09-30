Csenge Advisory Group Purchases 599 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,783 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $1,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADM. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 88.1% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, insider Fruit Molly L. Strader sold 1,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.80, for a total value of $126,294.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,221.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on ADM. StockNews.com began coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ADM

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $75.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.45 and a 200-day moving average of $78.23. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1 year low of $69.92 and a 1 year high of $98.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.83.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.30. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 4.14%. The business had revenue of $25.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.03%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

(Free Report)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.