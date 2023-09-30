Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the first quarter valued at $34,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Simon Property Group Price Performance

Shares of SPG stock opened at $108.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.67, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.41 and a 1-year high of $133.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $115.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.39.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.85. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.50%.

SPG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded Simon Property Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $139.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Simon Property Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.36.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group Profile

(Free Report)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.