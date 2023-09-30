Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Purchases 211 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 18.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,386 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 211 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Client First Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Client First Capital LLC now owns 9,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Potomac Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 1,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $249.30 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $218.25 and a fifty-two week high of $273.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $261.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $254.03.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

