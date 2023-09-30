Csenge Advisory Group Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 32.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,570 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,601 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 4,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 40,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,019,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Cypress Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Cypress Financial Planning LLC now owns 3,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock opened at $69.78 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $69.09 and a 52 week high of $74.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.40.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.1957 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

