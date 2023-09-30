Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Buys 215 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,348 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 215 shares during the quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 25 LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the first quarter worth $25,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the first quarter worth $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the first quarter worth $30,000. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Micron Technology Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of MU traded up $2.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $68.03. 24,315,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,991,602. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.43 and a 1-year high of $74.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 4.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.97 and a 200 day moving average of $65.03.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 37.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.61%.

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In related news, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 13,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total value of $832,169.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,094 shares in the company, valued at $1,951,315.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total value of $498,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 582,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,470,631.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 13,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total value of $832,169.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,951,315.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 240,810 shares of company stock worth $16,548,800 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MU. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Barclays raised their price target on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.43.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Further Reading

