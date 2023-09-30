HF Advisory Group LLC Has $621,000 Stock Holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

HF Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,523 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 349 shares during the quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Sanofi by 18.2% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Sanofi by 0.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Sanofi by 0.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 26,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Sanofi by 15.1% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Sanofi by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 14,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. 10.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SNY traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.64. The company had a trading volume of 3,953,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,207,518. The company has a market capitalization of $135.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Sanofi has a one year low of $38.01 and a one year high of $57.82.

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. Sanofi had a return on equity of 27.94% and a net margin of 16.07%. The business had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.47 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Sanofi will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Sanofi in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.50.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

