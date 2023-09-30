HF Advisory Group LLC Has $531,000 Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

HF Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Argent Trust Co increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 33,538 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,854,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,358 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,478,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at $6,709,000. Park National Corp OH increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 46,614 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $21,460,000 after buying an additional 13,567 shares during the period. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 756 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John Donovan acquired 548 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $457.07 per share, with a total value of $250,474.36. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,543,982.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on LMT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $435.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $532.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $495.13.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 0.5 %

Lockheed Martin stock traded down $2.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $408.96. 764,063 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,148,782. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.36. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $381.55 and a fifty-two week high of $508.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $438.88 and its 200-day moving average is $455.94.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.28. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 71.67%. The business had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.32 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.