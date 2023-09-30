Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC Has $1.04 Million Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WFC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.02.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

WFC opened at $40.88 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $35.25 and a one year high of $48.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.14.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.11 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.00%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

