Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,905 shares during the period. Corteva makes up 2.1% of Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $4,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CTVA. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 93,588.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 322,957,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,505,438,000 after acquiring an additional 322,612,318 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Corteva by 110,628.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,904,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,652,000 after purchasing an additional 7,897,795 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Corteva in the fourth quarter worth $328,936,000. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Corteva by 52.8% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,950,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,287,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Corteva by 244.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,133,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,063 shares during the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CTVA opened at $51.16 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.90. Corteva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.68 and a 52 week high of $68.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $36.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.66, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.81.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.44 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is an increase from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is 49.61%.

In related news, CFO David J. Anderson acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.97 per share, for a total transaction of $105,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,308 shares in the company, valued at $3,459,364.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on CTVA. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Corteva in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Corteva in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Corteva from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Corteva from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Redburn Partners cut shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.41.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

