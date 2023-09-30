Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC Purchases 9,485 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 14.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,924 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,485 shares during the quarter. Citigroup accounts for approximately 1.5% of Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $3,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in C. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 49,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 9,117 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Leo Brokerage LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $532,000. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 904,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,400,000 after purchasing an additional 54,729 shares in the last quarter. 69.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

C has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Citigroup in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on Citigroup from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Citigroup from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Citigroup from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Citigroup from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.50.

NYSE C opened at $41.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $80.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.32. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.94 and a fifty-two week high of $53.23.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $19.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.34 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 10.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This is an increase from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 33.60%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

