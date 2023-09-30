O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Has $1.51 Million Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc grew its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 217.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,959 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 14.9% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Diageo by 1.1% in the first quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Diageo by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Diageo by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Diageo Trading Down 0.4 %

Diageo stock opened at $149.13 on Friday. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $147.85 and a fifty-two week high of $191.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $165.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.32.

Diageo Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th will be paid a $2.5089 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.43.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DEO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,720 ($57.64) to GBX 4,440 ($54.22) in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 2,920 ($35.66) to GBX 2,950 ($36.02) in a report on Friday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diageo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3,898.33.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

Featured Articles

