The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Acquired by O Brien Greene & Co. Inc

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc raised its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 200.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,388 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 4,926 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SHW. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 0.4% in the second quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 10,777 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 999 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 7,017 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 3,115 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 3.8% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. 75.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on SHW. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $272.00 to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. 58.com reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 25th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $290.00 to $305.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.79.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

SHW stock opened at $255.00 on Friday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $195.24 and a 1-year high of $283.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market cap of $65.57 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $269.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $248.10.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 83.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.86%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

