O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Grows Stock Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc increased its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 163.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,954 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after buying an additional 97,443 shares during the quarter. Best Buy comprises about 1.5% of O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc owned approximately 0.07% of Best Buy worth $12,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Best Buy by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,547 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Best Buy by 1.1% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 39,097 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $3,554,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in Best Buy by 31.1% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 105,369 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $9,578,000 after buying an additional 24,977 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $499,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,144 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Best Buy

In related news, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 34,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total value of $2,779,728.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,287,670.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Best Buy news, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 34,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total transaction of $2,779,728.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,039 shares in the company, valued at $5,287,670.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.24, for a total value of $8,524,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 349,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,786,947.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 147,139 shares of company stock valued at $12,211,061. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on BBY. Wedbush raised their price objective on Best Buy from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Best Buy from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. TheStreet upgraded Best Buy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Best Buy from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.67.

Best Buy Price Performance

BBY stock opened at $69.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.78 and a 52-week high of $93.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.02. The company has a market capitalization of $15.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.54.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The technology retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.16. Best Buy had a return on equity of 49.40% and a net margin of 2.91%. The company had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. Best Buy’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.30%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.34%.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Featured Stories

