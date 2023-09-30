Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Increases Stock Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 100,317.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 538,528,863 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 537,992,573 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned 0.92% of EOG Resources worth $61,629,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EOG. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,031 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after buying an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $404,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $278,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 237.7% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,155 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 662 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total transaction of $238,155.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,409,796.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 4,551 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.76, for a total value of $595,088.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 145,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,994,066.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,031 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total transaction of $238,155.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,409,796.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EOG Resources Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSE:EOG opened at $126.76 on Friday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.52 and a 12 month high of $150.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $73.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.57.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.21. EOG Resources had a net margin of 33.58% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 16th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $115.00 to $113.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $137.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $143.00 to $147.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.87.

View Our Latest Report on EOG

EOG Resources Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.