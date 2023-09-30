Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $103.67 Billion Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 106,932.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 532,163,881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 531,666,682 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned 106.13% of Analog Devices worth $103,670,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Markel Corp boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1.4% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,077,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $178,034,000 after purchasing an additional 15,150 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter worth $82,000. United Bank boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 24.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 6,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 34.7% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Analog Devices by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 116,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,175,000 after acquiring an additional 14,718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of ADI opened at $175.09 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.48 and a 52 week high of $200.10. The firm has a market cap of $87.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by ($0.03). Analog Devices had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADI has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total value of $1,976,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,975,717.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,661,500 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

