Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Buys 758,547,908 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 98,836.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 759,315,387 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 758,547,908 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned approximately 125.25% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $71,626,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EW. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,127,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Geller Advisors LLC increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,015 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 8,639 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EW. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. 58.com reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.30.

Insider Activity at Edwards Lifesciences

In related news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.52, for a total transaction of $452,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,151,363.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 5,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.52, for a total value of $452,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,151,363.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 3,500 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total value of $325,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 39,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,671,408.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 174,359 shares of company stock valued at $14,129,361 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $69.28 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $67.13 and a 52-week high of $94.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.15.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.43% and a net margin of 24.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

