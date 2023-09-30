Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($3.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.28) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $269.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.26 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 9.28%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.70) EPS.

NYSE MTN opened at $221.89 on Friday. Vail Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $206.16 and a fifty-two week high of $269.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $235.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.65. The firm has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a $2.06 dividend. This represents a $8.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 125.04%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Vail Resorts by 21.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Vail Resorts by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vail Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $672,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vail Resorts in the 1st quarter worth $691,000. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MTN. Truist Financial raised shares of Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $263.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $333.00 to $321.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $268.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. 3M reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $271.33.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

