EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Shares Sold by Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN

Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN lowered its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,465 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. EMCOR Group comprises 5.6% of Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN owned approximately 0.23% of EMCOR Group worth $20,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,152,648 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,000,359,000 after buying an additional 47,507 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 2.4% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,565,326 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $579,687,000 after buying an additional 82,360 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 50.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,262,285 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $367,825,000 after buying an additional 760,499 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 3.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,744,930 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $196,531,000 after buying an additional 61,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 562.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 978,137 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,087,000 after buying an additional 830,522 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at EMCOR Group

In other news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.27, for a total value of $153,486.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 235,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,907,936.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 14,259 shares of company stock valued at $2,764,056 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EMCOR Group Trading Down 1.1 %

EMCOR Group stock traded down $2.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $210.39. The company had a trading volume of 206,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,364. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.30 and a 12-month high of $227.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $215.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.29.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.58. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 24.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.99 earnings per share. EMCOR Group’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 20th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 19th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.16%.

EMCOR Group Profile

(Free Report)

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.