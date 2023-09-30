Wendell David Associates Inc. Has $16.07 Million Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Wendell David Associates Inc. cut its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 216,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,627 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy comprises about 1.8% of Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $16,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1,794.1% during the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth $31,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 124.1% during the first quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy Stock Up 0.4 %

NEE opened at $57.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.05 and its 200 day moving average is $72.79. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.98 and a fifty-two week high of $88.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.47.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 30.05% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The company had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian bought 10,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $67.95 per share, for a total transaction of $679,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other NextEra Energy news, Director James Lawrence Camaren acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.85 per share, for a total transaction of $271,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kirk S. Hachigian acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $67.95 per share, with a total value of $679,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NEE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.85.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NEE

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.