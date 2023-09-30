Wendell David Associates Inc. Lowers Stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Wendell David Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. IDEXX Laboratories makes up 1.1% of Wendell David Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $9,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 98,147.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 156,281,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,489,372,000 after acquiring an additional 156,122,659 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 121,647.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,447,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,038,192,000 after acquiring an additional 7,441,162 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $336,416,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,240,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,080,000 after acquiring an additional 334,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 986,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,344,000 after acquiring an additional 260,926 shares in the last quarter. 86.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 22,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.56, for a total value of $11,696,419.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,125,001.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 22,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.56, for a total transaction of $11,696,419.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,125,001.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Lane sold 16,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.00, for a total transaction of $8,173,770.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,057,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,360 shares of company stock valued at $26,743,411 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of IDXX opened at $437.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $36.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.42, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $491.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $488.27. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $317.06 and a 12-month high of $564.73.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $943.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.84 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 104.84%. As a group, research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IDXX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $610.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $571.67.

About IDEXX Laboratories

(Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

