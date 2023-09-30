RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Wendell David Associates Inc.

Wendell David Associates Inc. lowered its stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 358 shares during the period. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $6,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its position in RTX by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. raised its position in RTX by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. raised its position in RTX by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 18,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC raised its position in RTX by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC raised its position in RTX by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on RTX from $100.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on RTX from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays downgraded RTX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Argus downgraded RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RTX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.33.

RTX Stock Performance

Shares of RTX stock opened at $71.97 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.36. The stock has a market cap of $104.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.97. RTX Co. has a 1 year low of $71.02 and a 1 year high of $108.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.10.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 7.88%. The company had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

