Marino Stram & Associates LLC Sells 62 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC trimmed its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $601,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AJG. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 81.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AJG opened at $227.93 on Friday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1-year low of $169.01 and a 1-year high of $237.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.19 billion, a PE ratio of 44.41, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $226.26 and its 200-day moving average is $212.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 12.11%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 42.88%.

Insider Activity at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In related news, VP Christopher E. Mead sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.14, for a total value of $746,262.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,445,930.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 30,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.99, for a total value of $6,779,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 164,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,146,202.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher E. Mead sold 3,300 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.14, for a total value of $746,262.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,445,930.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,688 shares of company stock valued at $17,388,097 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on AJG shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $233.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Argus raised their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $232.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $231.00 to $233.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $212.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.69.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

