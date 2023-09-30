Marino Stram & Associates LLC Grows Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,909 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 74.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KMB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.15.

Kimberly-Clark Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE KMB opened at $120.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.21. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $108.74 and a 52 week high of $147.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.87 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $127.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.68.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.17. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 303.40%. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 97.32%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Sandra R. Karrmann sold 5,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.80, for a total value of $664,835.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,394.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Sandra R. Karrmann sold 5,122 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.80, for a total transaction of $664,835.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,394.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 4,423 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.23, for a total transaction of $576,007.29. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,668,448.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

