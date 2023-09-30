Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN Buys 869 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,928 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 869 shares during the period. Dollar Tree comprises 4.2% of Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $15,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DLTR. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter valued at about $336,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 12,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich bought 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $105.24 per share, with a total value of $173,646.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,646. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on DLTR. StockNews.com began coverage on Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $112.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price (down previously from $162.00) on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Dollar Tree from $172.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.82.

View Our Latest Analysis on Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

Dollar Tree stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $106.45. 1,906,073 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,390,898. The firm has a market cap of $23.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $129.79 and a 200 day moving average of $140.37. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.94 and a 12 month high of $170.36.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.18 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 4.16%. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar Tree Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.