Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN) Shares Sold by Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN

Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN trimmed its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 634,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,531 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 3.7% of Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN owned 0.55% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $13,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BSCN. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $80,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ BSCN traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.23. 163,616 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 655,864. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.16. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.84 and a 1-year high of $21.27.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.0772 per share. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco Bulletshares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2023. The fund will unwind in December 2023 and return all capital to investors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.