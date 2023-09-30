Advocate Group LLC Sells 1,661 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Advocate Group LLC lowered its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 180,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,661 shares during the period. Unilever makes up 2.1% of Advocate Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Advocate Group LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $9,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 35,469,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,841,925,000 after buying an additional 741,815 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,363,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,545,000 after acquiring an additional 331,498 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,441,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,236,000 after purchasing an additional 494,549 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,453,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,010,000 after purchasing an additional 726,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Unilever by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,305,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,365,000 after purchasing an additional 84,827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

UL stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.40. 2,213,934 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,483,796. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $42.44 and a 52 week high of $55.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th were paid a $0.4702 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

