Advocate Group LLC Purchases 4,507 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Advocate Group LLC raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,786 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,507 shares during the period. Advocate Group LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FCX. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FCX shares. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $38.50 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, 3M restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.38.

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

Shares of FCX traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.29. The stock had a trading volume of 10,169,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,232,560. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.33 and its 200 day moving average is $39.10. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.29 and a 12-month high of $46.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $53.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 2.07.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.69%.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

(Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.