Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Sold by Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN

Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN lowered its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,088 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 354 shares during the quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $3,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PXD. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 24.4% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.3% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,854 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 25.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,259 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $11,695,000 after buying an additional 11,653 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 8.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,679,960 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $341,602,000 after buying an additional 127,684 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 42.6% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 85,212 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $17,404,000 after buying an additional 25,443 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $196.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $253.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $227.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.71.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE PXD traded down $4.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $229.55. 1,744,801 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,819,068. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $53.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $232.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.41. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $177.26 and a fifty-two week high of $274.70.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 25.53% and a net margin of 28.46%. On average, analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 20.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were issued a $1.84 dividend. This represents a $7.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 5th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.31%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

